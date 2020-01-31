Home » Local News » Witchekan Wildlife Federation Supper full of choices Tweet Witchekan Wildlife Federation Supper full of choices Alison Sullivan January 31, 2020 Local News “To ensure the wild life legacy we leave to our children surpasses that which we inherited.” Read more on page 1 Related Posts 0 First Hockey Day in Spiritwood a big success 0 Timberwolves take down Tigers in penalty filled game 0 Smiling faces take the stage at Rivier Christmas Con... 0 Fast Genetics recognizes years of service at Christm...