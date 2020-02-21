Home » Local News » Spiritwood Curling Club hosts CurlSASK Men’s Masters North Qualifiers Tweet Spiritwood Curling Club hosts CurlSASK Men’s Masters North Qualifiers Alison Sullivan February 21, 2020 Local News “This is the biggest caliber event we have had so far at the recreation centre,” said Bevra Fee… Read more on page 1 Related Posts 0 Timberwolves keep fans on the edge of their seats 0 SHS stages ‘Just Another High School Play’ 0 Witchekan Wildlife Federation Supper full of choices 0 First Hockey Day in Spiritwood a big success