Home » Columnists • Editorial » Attempted Trudeau assassination highlights racial disparities Tweet Attempted Trudeau assassination highlights racial disparities Jordan Twiss July 16, 2020 Columnists, Editorial When Corey Hurren rammed his truck through the gates of Rideau Hall,… Read more on page 4 Related Posts 0 Shortened legislature sitting brings many firsts 0 Sask. irrigation plan better late than never 0 Canada’s Alphonso Davies a soccer phenom 0 Sask. Party government makes right call on public no...