Muskoday elder shares wisdom with students
By: Jordan Twiss Sometimes we choose our own direction in life. Other times, life chooses for us.For Elder Bente Huntley, it was perhaps a little bit of both.Read More
Trump’s trade tirade benefits no one
By: Jordan Twiss Much to the chagrin of those who dreaded a second Donald Trump presidency, the world did not wake up to learn it had only dreamed that he would be taking office once again last Monday.Read More
Trump presidency promises trade turbulence
By: Calvin Daniels For years, the idea of lifting barriers to trade has been pursued by many countries — although World Trade Organization talks on agriculture have never been particularly smooth.Read More
Best athletes have strong mind games
By: Bruce Penton The world’s best athletes make it look so easy. They are young, strong, agile, and have a special talent and love for their specific sport.Read More
Lisbeth Marianne Andreae
Antoinette (Toni) Conan
CONAN – AntoinetteNovember 30, 1939 – January 21, 2025Read More
Inez Eileen MacDonald
Inez Eileen MacDonaldMay 11, 1934 – January 22, 2025Read More