NHL’s name game not so easy today

By: Bruce Penton

Foster Hewitt and Danny Gallivan had it easy.

For younger readers who may not have heard of Hewitt or Gallivan, they were the radio/TV voices a number of decades ago of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens respectively. In 1960, the National Hockey League consisted of six teams — the Chicago Blackhawks, Boston Bruins, Detroit Red Wings, and New York Rangers joining the aforementioned Habs and Leafs in a compact league located in a tiny geographical section of North America.