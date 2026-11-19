By: Bruce Penton

Thirty-two years ago, the world of baseball stopped revolving because of a labour dispute involving the owners’ insistence that a salary cap was needed to ensure competitive balance.

The players won and the owners lost. No salary cap was instituted. But the public, the baseball loving fandom that ultimately pays for the game to go on, was the big loser; the labour dispute created a seven-month players’ strike that resulted in the 1994 season being washed out. The World Series was cancelled for the first time in 90 years.