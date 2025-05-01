William Andre (Buck) Lafond

Born Aug 23, 1944: Muskeg Lake Cree Nation, SK

Passed Apr 22, 2025: Shellbrook, SK

Buck will be lovingly remembered and forever cherished by:

His children:

Chris (Robin) & their daughters Amy Ruth, Sophie Elyse, Neve Paisley;

B.J.;

Clint (Kari) & their daughter Jenna Lynn;

And his adopted grandsons Leif & Erik.

The passing of Buck, age 80, occurred in Shellbrook, SK on Apr 22, 2025. Buck was born in a 2-room log house on Muskeg Lake. Although he was an only child, his family was large. He attended school in Duck Lake & Marcelin, spending his teenage summers at cadet camp in Vernon, BC. His family life began when he met & married the love of his life, Sandy. They built a home together while Buck worked as a land surveyor throughout the prairies. It was impossible to be on a highway with him without a story starting with “I was here back in…” His love of road trips has been instilled in his kids who have all logged hundreds of thousands of miles for both work & fun. Despite that wanderlust, his deepest roots were planted at home, at Emerald Lake. Buck was introduced to hunting by his best friend, Maurice D. This turned into a lifelong passion of ‘just looking over the next hill.’ Retirement brought many new joys, including time spent with grandkids, amazing road trips from Alaska to New Mexico as well as joining new communities such as the 12-40 artists group & the Legion in Leask. Buck was a pillar of the Duncan Beach community, actively engaged in the garden, helping with or supervising all projects & always stopping by for a chat & a joke. He will be missed by all.

A service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, May 10 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Roman Catholic Church on Muskeg Lake Reserve.